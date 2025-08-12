Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $451,000 in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Terex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Terex by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 63,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Baird R W upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on Terex in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Terex Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.08. Terex Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

