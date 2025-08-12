Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,363 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 114.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 46.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 7,462.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 191.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -142.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PII. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

