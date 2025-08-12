Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Simmons First National by 18.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2,047.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 49,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Simmons First National news, CFO Charles Daniel Hobbs bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,940.50. This trade represents a 112.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steenberg Christopher J. Van bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 100,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,332. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Simmons First National stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.95. Simmons First National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $214.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

