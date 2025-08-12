Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Bread Financial Price Performance

NYSE:BFH opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.13.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,027 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,302 shares in the company, valued at $636,560.58. This represents a 11.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

