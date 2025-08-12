Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Cactus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Cactus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Cactus by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Cactus Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE WHD opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $70.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.28 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.