Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 21,066 Shares of Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

Endava Price Performance

NYSE:DAVA opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $723.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.12. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

