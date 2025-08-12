Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 3,216 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 0.87. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $37.46.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -303.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on HP shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

