Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 4,841 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Viking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viking by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Viking by 2,135.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Melius Research set a $51.00 target price on shares of Viking in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of VIK stock opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $59.97.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $897.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.18 million. Viking had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 128.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

