Natixis Advisors LLC Takes $469,000 Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 600.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $107.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Cellebrite DI’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.