Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Position in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 323.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DXC. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

DXC Technology Stock Down 2.3%

DXC stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. DXC Technology Company. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

