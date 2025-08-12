Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,920 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 149.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 143.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

