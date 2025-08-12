Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) to Repurchase $6.00 million in Shares

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $6.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NGS opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $318.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.87 million. Analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Gas Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Natural Gas Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 433,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,016.60. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

