NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Michael Aaron Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 788.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NEO opened at $5.82 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

