New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,345 Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 55.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,045 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 75.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,122,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In related news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 115,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,478.10. This represents a 39.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $5,340,464.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 4,570,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,090,416.05. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,891,651 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of TPC stock opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.12. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

