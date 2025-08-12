New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 67.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:TPH opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $46.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $884.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.