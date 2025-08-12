New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $701,036,000 after acquiring an additional 159,216 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,201,000 after buying an additional 60,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,874,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $597,476,000 after buying an additional 50,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,713,910 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $455,251,000 after buying an additional 211,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE EOG opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

