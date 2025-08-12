New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

