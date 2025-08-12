New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in CMS Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 38.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 27.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 267,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after buying an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in CMS Energy by 288.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 88,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.