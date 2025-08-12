New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. High Ground Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,288,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 469,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in REV Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,995,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at REV Group

In other news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $4,058,701.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 516,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,635,828.18. This represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

REV Group Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE REVG opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.18. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. REV Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

REV Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

