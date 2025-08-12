New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 96.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 8.6% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 555,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 46,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Costamare in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Costamare Stock Performance

Costamare stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.72 million. Costamare had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

About Costamare

(Free Report)

