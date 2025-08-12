New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $75,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,448,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,806,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 277.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

