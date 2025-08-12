New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Stock Performance

YEXT opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $946.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

