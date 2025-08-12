New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 26,095.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,038,000 after buying an additional 1,902,081 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Waste Management by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,658,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,716,000 after buying an additional 1,184,905 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Waste Management by 780.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 560,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,123,000 after buying an additional 496,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,996,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,509,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. UBS Group upped their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.35.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.9%

WM opened at $237.13 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.78 and a 200-day moving average of $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

