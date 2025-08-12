New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 815.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

ASTS opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 7,033.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Bank of America started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $45.40 to $42.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $147,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $717,950. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 305,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,107.28. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,250 shares of company stock worth $6,146,750 in the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

