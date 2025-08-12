New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $60,000 in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWCO. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 228.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,247.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

CWCO opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.75 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Consolidated Water

(Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

