New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $82,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Quarry LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $368.12 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $379.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.58 and a 200-day moving average of $321.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

