New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $84,000 in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 105,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $316,037.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,519.28. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,016 shares of company stock valued at $29,341,433 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.16 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $84.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.35.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

