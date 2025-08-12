New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Vision Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 3,526,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,477 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,281,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,877,000 after buying an additional 845,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,278,000 after buying an additional 546,242 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,531,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 451,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 535.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 419,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 353,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $937.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.46. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Piedmont Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.96 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Piedmont Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Piedmont Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Piedmont Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

