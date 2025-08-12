New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,209 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,562,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,265,000 after acquiring an additional 683,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,816,000 after acquiring an additional 501,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,564,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

