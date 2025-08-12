New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 20,571 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,571 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.07. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.44 and a 1 year high of $108.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

