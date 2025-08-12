New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 3,015 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $605.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cfra Research raised Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

