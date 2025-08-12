New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 9,032 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 97.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2%

ICE stock opened at $185.98 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 36.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $145,723.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,500. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,667,570.10. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,107 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

