New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $62,000 Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caligan Partners LP grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,995,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after buying an additional 412,347 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,499,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after buying an additional 318,800 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,148,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 971,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,004,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after buying an additional 143,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,980,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $11.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $163.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Read Our Latest Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.