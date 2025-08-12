New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,993 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Ringcentral by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,663,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,327,000 after purchasing an additional 591,398 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ringcentral by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,009,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,345,000 after buying an additional 527,901 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ringcentral during the fourth quarter worth about $15,630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ringcentral by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,446,000 after buying an additional 317,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ringcentral by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,365,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,815,000 after buying an additional 306,971 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 94,956 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $2,522,031.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 607,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,016.64. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 7,776 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 114,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,916. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,804 in the last ninety days. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ringcentral Trading Down 5.8%
Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ringcentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ringcentral in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ringcentral from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.62.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Ringcentral
Ringcentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ringcentral
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ringcentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ringcentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.