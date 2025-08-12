New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,187 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,062,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,511,819,000 after purchasing an additional 288,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,194,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,782 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,693,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $887,343,000 after purchasing an additional 168,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,608,000 after purchasing an additional 48,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.