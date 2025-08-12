New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Steven Madden by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,002,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,135,000 after purchasing an additional 539,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Steven Madden by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 138,065 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,455,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 332,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after purchasing an additional 384,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Steven Madden by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 71,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $50.01.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $556.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 66.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SHOO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

