Northland Capmk Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for UTI

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

UTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

NYSE:UTI opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17,142.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $917,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 80,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,180.56. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

