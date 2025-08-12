Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $113.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average is $128.65. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $186.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $241.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
