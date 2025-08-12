Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $113.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average is $128.65. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $186.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $241.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

About Novanta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $818,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 1,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $3,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.