NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMR. UBS Group raised their price objective on NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on NuScale Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of SMR opened at $38.17 on Monday. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.06.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuScale Power will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $808,164.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,452.96. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 26,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $623,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in NuScale Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

