Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $43.39.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

