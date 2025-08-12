Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Receives $14.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.
ORLA stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,030.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
