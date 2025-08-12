Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Receives $14.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLA stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,030.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

