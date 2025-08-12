Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives $40.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.3750.

ORKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oruka Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

ORKA opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.35. Oruka Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $52.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.