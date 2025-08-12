Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives $40.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.3750.
ORKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.
ORKA opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.35. Oruka Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $52.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.
Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
