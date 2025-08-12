Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 3,131,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,359 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,741,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 477,634 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,813,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Trading Up 1.1%

Oscar Health stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.01. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.21.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

