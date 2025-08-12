Outdoor (POWW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter.

POWW stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.10. Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWW. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outdoor by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 79,416 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Outdoor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 545,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outdoor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 645,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 44,545 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Outdoor from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

