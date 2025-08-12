OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 320.1% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 177,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 134,954 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 46,052.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter worth approximately $14,177,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE OUT opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.90%.

Insider Activity

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $319,330.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,875.68. This trade represents a 22.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

