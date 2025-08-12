Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 6046415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 target price on Owens & Minor in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,624,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,156,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 241,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 447,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,716,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 285,060 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

