P3 Health Partners (PIII) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect P3 Health Partners to post earnings of ($3.29) per share and revenue of $356.52 million for the quarter.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.00) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $373.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.09 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 123.10%. On average, analysts expect P3 Health Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

PIII stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.81. P3 Health Partners has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on P3 Health Partners from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on P3 Health Partners

About P3 Health Partners

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.