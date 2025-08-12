Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.8333.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $146,199.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,172.44. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $116,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,672.31. The trade was a 30.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 112.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $25.19 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

