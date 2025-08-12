Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PSKY) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $8.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Paramount Global traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 51279634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Paramount Global Trading Down 3.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -337.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

