PAVmed (PAVM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

PAVmed Stock Performance

PAVM stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. PAVmed has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PAVmed from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

